Iran war: Andhra CM directs officials to ensure safe return of stranded Telugus​

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday directed officials to ensure the safe return of people stranded in the countries affected by the war in the Middle East.​

He reviewed the situation at the camp office with Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) officials and representatives of Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS)​

The Chief Minister instructed officials to coordinate with the Central government to facilitate the return of people from countries such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Qatar, and Kuwait.​

He directed authorities to immediately contact those stranded due to the war and flight cancellations, and to extend the necessary assistance without delay.​

According to an official release, the Chief Minister emphasised that APNRT and RTGS should coordinate closely on relief measures and continuously monitor the situation. Officials were also instructed to remain in constant touch with the Centre and Indian embassies in the respective countries.​

The Chief Minister assured that the Andhra Pradesh government stands firmly to extend support to stranded people and, in coordination with APNRTS, has initiated measures to ensure the safety of Telugu people in Gulf countries.​

He advised the stranded people not to panic and to take shelter in protected areas until airports reopen and flight services resume.​

The Chief Minister said a 24/7 helpline has been set up:​

Helpline: 0863-2340678​

WhatsApp: 85000 27678​

Temporary accommodation is being arranged through APNRT coordinators. Upon being contacted, APNRT will provide immediate assistance and support to Non-Resident Telugus.​

In addition to the helpline numbers, the following contact details are available:​

Email: [email protected]​

Email: [email protected]

​Email: [email protected]​

Website: https://apnrts.ap.gov.in?​

Earlier, State NRI Relations and Empowerment Minister Sri Kondapalli Srinivas said that the state government is taking steps to safely bring back Telugus stranded in the Gulf countries due to the war between Israel and Iran.​

He said on Monday that in the wake of passengers facing difficulties at some airports due to the current war atmosphere, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and he, as the minister concerned, were monitoring the situation from time to time.​