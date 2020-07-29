Amitabh Bachchan Gives Out A Few Life Lessons Penning Down the Meanings Of ‘Jealousy’ And ‘Vivek’

Our dear Bollywood legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is at Nanavati hospital getting treated for Covid-19 pandemic. Although he is in hospital, Big B is staying close to his fans through social media and is giving out a few life lessons to his fans.

He is continuously sharing posts on Instagram and Twitter and coming up with Shayari's and wise thoughts. Off late, this great actor has dropped 3 posts and penned down a few words about 'Jealousy' and 'Vivek'… Have a look!





In this post, Amitabh Bachchan is seen smiling with a colourful background… He dropped a few Hindi words "" एकहल्कासाहवाकाझोंकाजलते "दीपक" कोबुझासकताहैपर "अगरबत्ती" कोनहीं…

क्योंकिजो "महकता" हैवहीपुराजीवनआनंदितरहताहै..., औरजो "जलता" हैवहखुदबुझजाताहै " ~ ef"

He meant that a 'Deepak' is strong and when the wind blows agarbatti will not be affected by it. He also mentioned that jealousy will burn out the person's real essence.

In this post, Amitabh Bachchan about 'Vivek' and doled out his thoughts… His animated picture is shown in 3 shades in this pic!



He wrote, "Vivek - Sapience, sense of right-wrong, discretion, prudence, conduct...

Vivek is used in every Indian language... add a suffix 'um' for Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, Malayalam... or an 'ah' for Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri etc... The word Vivek means the same..."

Well, in this post, Amitabh showed off his Holland footwear… Along with it he also dropped a few footwear shaped décor plants. He also wrote, "the beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances."

This post has garnered millions of likes and views… Even Bollywood celebrities like Maniesh Paul, Bhumi Pednekar, Bipasha Basu, Karishma Tanna and Bhumika Chawla have hoped Amitabh Ji to come back home soon and prayed for his speedy recovery…