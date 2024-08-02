Amitabh Bachchan praises Gen-Z for their independent nature & confidence

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his admiration for Generation Z, highlighting their independence, confidence, and adaptability. In a recent blog post, the iconic actor reflected on the traits that define today's youth, often referred to as "Zoomers."

Describing Gen-Z as "independent, sure, confident, and secure," Bachchan reminisced about how different their challenges are compared to previous generations. He humorously noted, “This Gen-Z is a set by itself... independent, sure, confident, and secure from an age when we were struggling with how the lace of the shoe needs to be tied.” He contrasted this with the modern simplicity, observing that contemporary innovations, like laceless shoes, simplify daily life, allowing individuals to “slip in” and “trundle away” effortlessly.

Bachchan also touched upon the symbolic nature of hats in various cultural contexts, reflecting on their historical significance. He wrote, “The hat conveys a lot more than most of us can ever dream of knowing... respect though does still carry value... tipping the hat in greeting, taking it off in appreciation, crushing it in resentment, kissing it in pride, placing it at the feet of the other, in reverence.”

This isn’t the first time Bachchan has commented on the younger generation. Last year, he made headlines for his observations on Gen-Z fashion. Sharing pictures of himself dressed in track pants and a jacket, Bachchan humorously addressed a comment about his attire, explaining that “there's no string; this is today's generation's fashion.”

On the professional front, Bachchan’s latest film, Kalki 2898 AD, has garnered significant attention. The film, which also features Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, is directed by Nag Ashwin and marks the beginning of the Kalki Cinematic Universe. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the movie explores a group’s quest to protect an unborn child named Kalki, inspired by Hindu scriptures.

Amitabh Bachchan's reflections on Gen-Z highlight his continued engagement with contemporary cultural and social issues, demonstrating his appreciation for the evolving landscape and the younger generation's contributions to it.