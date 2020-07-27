Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces His Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Bollywood ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is now getting treated in Nanavati hospital. We all know that, he along with his whole family is tested positive for Covid-19. Even Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and little Aaradhya are shifted to Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital for better treatment after they experienced the symptoms of this deadly pandemic.



Our dear Big B is staying close to his fans through social media and is also sharing videos and pics straight from the hospital. He is also sharing his updates to his fans and dropping a few Shayari's and throwback pics on his Instagram account.

Off late, this 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor has remembered his late father Harvansh Rai Bachchan and stated that he is missing him. Big B dropped a video a couple of hours ago and is seen reading a book.

In this video, he is seen going through a book of poems along with the voiceover "Hai Andheri Raat Par Diva Jalana Kab Mana Hai". Even soothing background music has made the video a worth watch.



Amitabh ji also jotted down a few words about his father and reminisced him "बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ ।

"(A few moments of my father's poem... He used to sing just like this at gatherings of poets. I miss him dearly during my loneliness in the hospital, and I use his words to fill my empty nights)."

Through this video, Big B doled out that, he is missing his father and feeling lonely in the hospital Covid-19 ward.

A couple of days ago, there were rumours that, Amitabh ji is tested negative and is now fine. But Big B trashed all the rumours and clarified that, he is still getting treated in the hospital.