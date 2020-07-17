Amitabh Bachchan Thanked All His Fans For Their Prayers And Responses

It is already known that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are tested positive for Covid-19 and were shifted to Nanavati hospital, Mumbai for better treatment. Although our dear Big B is in hospital, he is staying close to his fans via social media and is updating his health condition through his tweets and Instagram posts.

Well, a few minutes ago, Amitabh ji has dropped a smiling image of father and son duo by thanking all his fans for their love and prayers… Have a look!





In this post, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are seen together all in smiles… Big B also left a note beside his post and showed off his gratitude towards his fans… He wrote, "In happy times, in times of illness, you are near and dear, our well-wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love, affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive, so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever 🙏…"

Through this post, this Bollywood's ace actor showered his love and thanked all his fans for supporting him and his family in this crisis period.

Well, this post garnered myriads of likes in just a few minutes and B-Town celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sophie Chaudry, etc. wished him a speedy recovery and gave him moral support through their comments.