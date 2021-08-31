Amitabh Bachchan Will Kick-Start The Shooting Of Sooraj Barjatya's Oonchai In October

Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan is all busy with a handful of projects at this age too. Along with movies, he is also actively hosting the KBC reality show and is turning into an inspiration for many young actors. Well, his last movie Chehre received a good response and with the same josh he is all set to take part in other committed movies shootings as well. According to the sources, Big B will be part of Sooraj Barjatya's next movie Oonchai and the shooting of this film will kick-start in October, 2021.

According to a source, the Oonchai will go on floors in Nepal. He also said, "Sooraj Bajartya has been on a look out for a safe shooting location as it's a cast driven by senior citizens. He did a recce at multiple locations in India and abroad, and has finally zeroed in on Nepal as the shooting spot. The team will be stationed in the country for 40 to 45 days and will shoot for the film following strict bio bubble protocols".

He also added, "It's a story close to Sooraj's heart and he is stepping aside from the family space to explore the bond of friends who end up being family members. It's a heart-warming tale and will be wrapped up by January 2022. Sooraj Barjatya films are always riding on rooted human emotions. While we have seen urban tales of friendship in multiple films, Sooraj is set to explore a more relatable approach".

Speaking about the Oonchai movie, it will be the seventh movie of the director Sooraj Barjatya. His last movie was Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and all his movies are complete family entertainers with ensemble casting.

Well, this movie is definitely going to be a bigger one as it also includes versatile actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. They are roped in to play prominent characters and going with the plot, it might be a subject on 'Friendship'. Well, Neena Gupta who is now in the best phase of her career is also part of this movie. If speculations turn true, Big B, Boman Irani Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta will essay the roles of best friends in this movie. There are also rumours that Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of this movie.

Speaking about Big B's work front, he is also part of Jhund, Brahmastra, Butterfly, Mayday, Good Bye and the untitled Nag Ashwin movie.