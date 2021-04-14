Amitabh Opens About His Early Shoot Days And Says, ‘For 7 Am Shift No One Would Come, I Was There, Would Water The Compound'

It is all known that Bollywood's iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan always stays active on social media. Besides the Twitter and Instagram pages, he keeps on sharing his thoughts on his blog. Off late, he once again left a long note on his blog recalling his early shoot days. He opened up on how he would reach the sets on time and how the rest of the things in shooting takes place.

He started off doling out, "The night of the before was troubled and restless and deprived of sleep .. reason .. after a very long gap took the 'elixir of life' a little late in the day and that ruined the sleep .. so to make up .. See ya .. early call in the morrow .. if permitted ... wrapped .. going back .. The production guy comes up to apologise .. I ask why .. he says for keeping you waiting for long .. hahaha .. he does not know .. this is the Chandivali Studios buddy .. for the 7 am shift in my days of yore .. no one would come on set .. I was there .. and would water the compound from the gate to the several shooting spots, while the others arrived .. no problem at all .. I can wait .."

Well, he also praised Junior B for his tremendous performance in the Big Bull movie, "Aahhh .. children shall always be in the softest of spots no matter what !! And when they do something remarkable the pride and the chest swells further .. For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their 'progress report' prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value ..,".

He also added, "So despite the fact that Big Bull had been seen privately within the confines of the home much earlier, the excitement of watching it when the entire world shall be seeing it at the same time, was different .. The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON ..".

Speaking about Big B's work front, he will next be seen in the Chehre movie. This is a multi-starrer flickthat has an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Rhea Chakraborty and Krystle D'Souza. Chehre movie is directed by Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners.