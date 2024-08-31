Live
- A day after declared 'sinner', Sukhbir Badal appears before Akal Takht
- ECI revises Haryana poll date from Oct 1 to Oct 5; counting on Oct 8
- Bengaluru Police submit charge sheet in PG hostel woman murder case
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Essential Tips for Selecting the Perfect Lord Ganesha Idol
- Paris Paralympics: Rubina Francis wins bronze medal in women's 10m air pistol SH1 final
- Putin receives reports from military day and night: Russian presidential spokesman
- England have opportunity to take advantage of possibly tired Sri Lankan bowlers, says Morgan
- ‘Laggam’ teaser showcases traditions of Telangana village wedding
- Predominance of Skill in Determining Winning Outcome in Fantasy Sports: A Statistical Report by IIM Bangalore Professors
- ‘Ghatikachalam’ first look creates buzz
Just In
Amithab Bachchan is true power; says Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on what he associates with "power" and "peace," drawing connections to two iconic figures—Amitabh Bachchan and the late spiritual leader Dada Vaswani.
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on what he associates with "power" and "peace," drawing connections to two iconic figures—Amitabh Bachchan and the late spiritual leader Dada Vaswani. Speaking on the podcast "Jaane Mann" with host Jai Madaan, Johar delved into the qualities that define these profound concepts for him.
When asked about "power," Karan Johar immediately thought of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "Amitabh Bachchan, I think he has the power of his being when he enters a room," Johar remarked. He elaborated on the magnetic presence Bachchan commands, saying, "I feel he has that power that most people will stand up and they don’t know why they are standing up. He exudes an aura that is beyond your understanding of what an energy or power is. That is true power. Magnetism."
Turning to "peace," Johar reflected on his encounter with Dada Vaswani, a revered spiritual leader who passed away in 2018. Johar described the experience as deeply moving, noting, "A gentleman who is no more amongst us anymore—his name is Dada Vaswani. I’ve never felt more at peace than I was with him in an encounter I had with him in front of 50,000 people." He shared how, despite not typically being swayed by spiritual figures, Vaswani’s presence left a lasting impression on him. "I was very moved by his presence and I felt at peace," Johar added.
During the podcast, Johar also opened up about his personal journey and how he has embraced his individuality over the years. Reflecting on his past, he said, "I was never like the other boys—their interests, their style, their sports—it just wasn’t me. It took me years to understand that I don’t owe anyone an apology for being different. I’ve embraced who I am, and that’s become my power."
He expressed pride in the path he has chosen, stating, "To this day, I have never regretted the way I’ve lived or the work I’ve pursued. Everything I do is for me, unapologetically. I just want to live my truth."
Johar's reflections offer a glimpse into the filmmaker's perspective on life, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, self-acceptance, and the profound impact that powerful and peaceful influences can have on an individual's journey.