Amithab Bachchan is true power; says Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently shared his thoughts on what he associates with "power" and "peace," drawing connections to two iconic figures—Amitabh Bachchan and the late spiritual leader Dada Vaswani. Speaking on the podcast "Jaane Mann" with host Jai Madaan, Johar delved into the qualities that define these profound concepts for him.





When asked about "power," Karan Johar immediately thought of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. "Amitabh Bachchan, I think he has the power of his being when he enters a room," Johar remarked. He elaborated on the magnetic presence Bachchan commands, saying, "I feel he has that power that most people will stand up and they don’t know why they are standing up. He exudes an aura that is beyond your understanding of what an energy or power is. That is true power. Magnetism."



Turning to "peace," Johar reflected on his encounter with Dada Vaswani, a revered spiritual leader who passed away in 2018. Johar described the experience as deeply moving, noting, "A gentleman who is no more amongst us anymore—his name is Dada Vaswani. I’ve never felt more at peace than I was with him in an encounter I had with him in front of 50,000 people." He shared how, despite not typically being swayed by spiritual figures, Vaswani’s presence left a lasting impression on him. "I was very moved by his presence and I felt at peace," Johar added.

During the podcast, Johar also opened up about his personal journey and how he has embraced his individuality over the years. Reflecting on his past, he said, "I was never like the other boys—their interests, their style, their sports—it just wasn’t me. It took me years to understand that I don’t owe anyone an apology for being different. I’ve embraced who I am, and that’s become my power."

He expressed pride in the path he has chosen, stating, "To this day, I have never regretted the way I’ve lived or the work I’ve pursued. Everything I do is for me, unapologetically. I just want to live my truth."

Johar's reflections offer a glimpse into the filmmaker's perspective on life, emphasizing the importance of authenticity, self-acceptance, and the profound impact that powerful and peaceful influences can have on an individual's journey.