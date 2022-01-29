Anand L Rai Confirms The Theatrical Release Of Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all busy with handful of movies. Due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, his couple of movies were postponed and even now, the Omicron variant made his Prithviraj movie get postponed. Due to the same reason, his Atrangi Re was released on the OTT platform and now, rumours are doing around that even Raksha Bandhan will follow the same route. But Anand L Rai denied the rumours cleared the air!



Speaking about his second collaboration with Akshay Kumar, he said, "For me, it's all about the journey. Raksha Bandhan is not an easy film to make. It's just so basic that one has to unlearn a lot of things."

He added, "I had to be very honest while making a film like Raksha Bandhan. As a director, or let's say, as a person, I put all that I learnt from life in this film."

He also spoke about difference between both the movies. "Both the films are so challenging – one on it's complications and other one on its basics. It's difficult to stick to basics when the world is thriving to excel in different spaces. It was like a detox, a cleansing process".

He confirmed that Raksha Bandhan will be released in theatre itself! "Raksha Bandhan is a theatrical film and there are no changes in the plans. Even Atrangi Re was meant for the theaters. But from now onwards, we will be very precise on the films that we want in theaters and the ones that we want on OTT,"

He also spoke about Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry movie… "It's on the edit table and will be ready in a couple of months. You will soon know how we are going to place it. I also have Action Hero, which is presently on floors. We are also doing Gorkha with Akshay Kumar, which takes off in the second half of 2022."

Speaking about his break, he said, "After two back to back films, I have earned a break now. Nobody can push me into another story now. I am a good kid, who has passed his graduation and now, it's time for vacation. Let me enjoy and have some fun."