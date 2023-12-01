  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Ananya Panday feels proud to represent India at Red Sea International Film Festival

Ananya Panday feels proud to represent India at Red Sea International Film Festival
x
Highlights

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday will be representing India at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, and shared it is a proud moment for her.

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday will be representing India at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, and shared it is a proud moment for her. The festival is known for its celebration of diversity in cinema. She will also be attending Vanity Fair’s Women in Cinema forum.

Expressing her gratitude, Ananya shared: "It’s an honor to be part of an esteemed festival such as the Red Sea International Film Festival. Representing India on this platform is a proud moment for me."

Her participation will surely highlight the growing global influence of Indian cinema and the talent within the industry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X