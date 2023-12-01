Ananya Panday feels proud to represent India at Red Sea International Film Festival

Live
Bollywood diva Ananya Panday will be representing India at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, and shared it is a proud moment for her.
Bollywood diva Ananya Panday will be representing India at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, and shared it is a proud moment for her. The festival is known for its celebration of diversity in cinema. She will also be attending Vanity Fair’s Women in Cinema forum.
Expressing her gratitude, Ananya shared: "It’s an honor to be part of an esteemed festival such as the Red Sea International Film Festival. Representing India on this platform is a proud moment for me."
Her participation will surely highlight the growing global influence of Indian cinema and the talent within the industry.
