CM Jagan Election Campaign Today Schedule

Narasapuram | Pedakurapadu | Kanigiri: On Day 5, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to address campaign rallies in three constituencies.

The campaign itinerary is as follows:

11:00 am: CM Jagan will address election campaign rally at Steamer Road, Narasapuram, West Godavari district

1:00 pm: CM Jagan will address the campaign rally at Krosuru, Pedakurapadu Constituency, Palnadu district

3:30 pm: The campaign momentum carries on as Chief Minister will address campaign rally at Pamuru Bustand Junction, Kanigiri, Prakasam district