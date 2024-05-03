Live
- New Delhi: 400 a joke, 300 impossible, 200 challenge for BJP says Shashi Tharoor
- Minorities’ welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer
- Rajamahendravaram: Police seize Rs 2.4 cr from private bus
- Audimulapu urges people to make Jagan CM again
- New Delhi: ‘Senders’ intention was to create mass panic’
- Tim Cook Teases Apple's Generative AI Plans, New Announcements Coming Soon
- Sisodia moves HC seeking bail in CBI, ED cases
- Leopard moving around Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad captured
- BJP candidate Jindal files papers from Kurukshetra
- Lucknow: Hope Lord Ram, Lord Shiv give Cong sense says Yogi Adityanath
Just In
CM Jagan Election Campaign Today Schedule
Highlights
Narasapuram | Pedakurapadu | Kanigiri: On Day 5, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to address campaign rallies in three...
Narasapuram | Pedakurapadu | Kanigiri: On Day 5, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to address campaign rallies in three constituencies.
The campaign itinerary is as follows:
11:00 am: CM Jagan will address election campaign rally at Steamer Road, Narasapuram, West Godavari district
1:00 pm: CM Jagan will address the campaign rally at Krosuru, Pedakurapadu Constituency, Palnadu district
3:30 pm: The campaign momentum carries on as Chief Minister will address campaign rally at Pamuru Bustand Junction, Kanigiri, Prakasam district
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS