Anek movie HD Leaked on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana is in the best phase of his career and is going high picking unique subjects rather than the regular romance, love or the action dramas. Either he is voting for the socio-message plots or thrillers. Off late, his next movie Anek is Released Today.

Fans of ayushaman khuraana are expecting that the film will do well at the box office. However, on the other hand, the movie has been leaked online on the websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Ibomma, filmyzilla etc... But a few people said all these are rumors, and the film has not been leaked and is available anywhere online. Earlier, there were instances that the films released with high expectations, like Radheshyam, RRR, Valimai, etc., were also leaked online









