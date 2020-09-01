Ankita Lokhande Reminisces Sushant Singh Rajput Along With Dropping A Flying Video

Sushant Singh's sudden demise made his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande fall weak. She went teary-eyed many times and also dropped many throwback pics on social media reminiscing him. Off late, this Bollywood actress dropped another awesome throwback pic and remembered Sushant.





In this video, Sushant is seen flying high going with a parachute. He is so happy flying high and enjoying the sky ride. Ankita also wrote, "How beautifully expressed and written nats ❤️❤️ adi thanku so much for the memories ❤️ #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans 🖐 #keepflying

#Repost @natasha_sharma_redij with @make_repost

काश तूने ये उड़ान भरी ही ना होती यार मेरे ,यां फ़िर काश तू जुड़ा रहता उन सब से जो तुझे तेरी जड़ों से जोड़े रखते थे.

यूं तो शायद इतना तुझे याद ना करते हम यार ,

क्यूंकि तू मसरूफ था, खुश दिखता था खुद की चुनी हुई नयी दिलचस्प गलियों मे, हम भी तेरे यार खुश थे तुझे ऊंचा उड़ता देख कर. इस तरह तुझे खो देने का इल्म होता अगर, तो तुझे ये उड़ान भरने ही ना देते हम यार.क्यूंकि जब तू यहाँ ज़मीन पर था हम यारों के साथ, हस्ते थे हम, गाते भी थे, किस्से एक दूसरे को सुनाते भी थे. क्या हुआ जो ये हस्ता हुआ सपनो को यूं जीता हुआ यार मेरा फ़िर कभी ना हसेगा, ना रोयेगा फ़िर कभी ना जिएगा बस सोयेगा. उसकी इस नींद को सुकून दे या रब

#truthshallprevail #justiceforsushantsinghrajput

#memories

#sushant

#Helovedadventures

#Manwithavision

#manwithdreams

This video was recorded by @adittyaredij

On one of our vacation together

@lokhandeankita your voice pierced through my heart 💔".

Yes… the video is beautifully shot and Sushant was all happy!!!

Off late, Ankita also dropped the Ganesh Pooja video and showed us how she happily celebrated 'Ganesh Visarjan' Pooja in a gala way…

In this post, there are a couple of videos where Ankita is seen giving 'Aarti' to Ganesh Bappa happily along with her family… She bid adieu to Ganesh Bappa on the last day of Ganesh Navratri. She wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya



Pudchya varshi laukar yaa ❤️

May Bappa bless u all ❤️

👋till we meet again 🤗".

Hope CBI officials dig out the truth and solve the Sushant Singh's case!!!