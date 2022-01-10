Anupam Kher’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ Movies Gets Postponed Due To Rise In The Covid-19 Cases

Right from the big movies like RRR, Radhe Shyam to the Bollywood's most-awaited movie Jersey, a few movies which are scheduled to release in January, 2022 are postponed due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases. Even the new variant omicron is also making the government to take strict decisions like curfew and lockdowns. Thus, it turned the reason behind the postponement of the release dates. Off late, even Anupam Kher's 'The Kashmir Files' also got postponed…



Anupam Kher shared this news on his Twitter page and made this important announcement… Take a look!

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to the Covid surge we are postponing the release. #TheKashmirFiles will be getting unveiled soon. Till then, please stay safe! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6cowpvsHzt — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 10, 2022

This note reads, "Due to the significant spike in the Covid cases in the country and the current scenario on theatres being partially or fully shut down in many states, we have decided to postpone the release of our movie 'The Kashmir Files'. Let's fight the pandemic together, Wear mask and Stay safe!"

Along with the note Vivek also wrote, "IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT:

Due to the Covid surge we are postponing the release. #TheKashmirFiles will be getting unveiled soon. Till then, please stay safe!"

Even Taran Adarsh also confirmed the news and wrote, "'THE KASHMIR FILES' POSTPONED... #TheKashmirFiles - which was slated for release on [Wed] 26 Jan 2022 - has been postponed... OFFICIAL STATEMENT...".

This movie is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. It has an ensemble case of Mithun Chakraborty as Brahma Dutt, Anupam Kher as Pushkarnath, Darshan Kumar as Krishna Pandit, Pallavi Joshi as Radhika Menon, Bhasha Sumbali as Shraddha Pandit, Chinmay Mandlekar as Farooq Malik aka Bitta (Inspired by Farooq Ahmed Dar), Puneet Issar as DGP Hari Narain

Prakash Belawadi as Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Mrinal Kulkarni as Laxmi Dutt, Bhasha Sumbli as Sharda Pandit, Atul Srivastava as Vishnu Ram and Prithviraj Sarnaik as Shiva Pandit.

This movie was scheduled to release on 26th January, 2022 but now it is postponed and the new release date will be announced soon!