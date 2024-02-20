  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

Anupamaa Serial Star Rituraj Singh Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Anupamaa Serial Star Rituraj Singh Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest
x
Highlights

Rituraj Singh, a well-known actor on TV, passed away from a heart attack on Monday night. He was 59 years old and had been dealing with pancreatic illness.

Rituraj Singh, a well-known actor on TV, passed away from a heart attack on Monday night. He was 59 years old and had been dealing with pancreatic illness.He was loved for playing Yashpal in the show "Anupamaa."


Arshad Warsi, another actor, expressed his sadness about Rituraj's death, mentioning they were neighbours and worked together on Arshad's first film.

Rituraj had a cardiac arrest at home after being treated for his pancreatic condition at the hospital, as reported by is friend Amit Behl.

Rituraj's friend revealed he had been struggling with pancreatic illness. Pancreatic diseases affect the pancreas, an important organ behind the stomach. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers, is often detected late because of unclear symptoms.

Apart from "Anupamaa," Rituraj also acted in web series like "Bandish Bandits" and "Made in Heaven," as well as movies such as "Badrinath ki Dulhania," "Satyameva Jayate 2," and "Yaariyan 2."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X