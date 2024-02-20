Anupamaa Serial Star Rituraj Singh Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Rituraj Singh, a well-known actor on TV, passed away from a heart attack on Monday night. He was 59 years old and had been dealing with pancreatic illness.He was loved for playing Yashpal in the show "Anupamaa."





Arshad Warsi, another actor, expressed his sadness about Rituraj's death, mentioning they were neighbours and worked together on Arshad's first film.

Actor Arshad Warsi tweets, "I am so saddened to know that Ritu Raj passed away. We lived in the same building, he was a part of my first film as a producer. Lost a friend and a great actor…" pic.twitter.com/g93ro7uiF1 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

Rituraj had a cardiac arrest at home after being treated for his pancreatic condition at the hospital, as reported by is friend Amit Behl.

Rituraj's friend revealed he had been struggling with pancreatic illness. Pancreatic diseases affect the pancreas, an important organ behind the stomach. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers, is often detected late because of unclear symptoms.

Apart from "Anupamaa," Rituraj also acted in web series like "Bandish Bandits" and "Made in Heaven," as well as movies such as "Badrinath ki Dulhania," "Satyameva Jayate 2," and "Yaariyan 2."