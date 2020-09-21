Anurag Kashyap Releases Official Press Statement Against ‘#MeToo’ Allegations Made By Payal Ghosh

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who is facing the allegations of #Me Too movement by Payal Ghosh has dropped the official 'Press Statement' on his Instagram account released by his lawyer Priyanka Khimani. Through this press release, he made it clear that, he is not going to bear any false allegations.





This official 'Press Statement' reads, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is said that a social movement as important as the #metoo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent. – Priyanka Khimani".

Anurag also stated that this press release is on behalf of him… "Here is the statement from my lawyer @priyankakhimani on my behalf .. thank you".

Anurag Kashyap also made it clear that Payal Ghosh's allegations are false and baseless with his immediate response on Twitter yesterday itself. He is also receiving support from a few Bollywood actors like Radhika Apte, Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra and a few others. Even his first wife also defended Anurag and slammed the people who are making false allegations on him.

Payal Ghosh who took to social media and alleged Anurag of molesting her in 2015 is also looking forward to file a complaint against this director. She alleged that Anurag forced on her and also requested PM Narendra Modi ji to take strict action in this issue.