Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Shower Love On Each Other On The Occasion Of Their 5th Wedding Anniversary

King Virat Kohi is known as the 'Run Machine' of team India… On the other hand, Anushka Sharma created her own space in Bollywood with charm and glam. They fell for each other eventually and tied the knot exactly 5 years ago. They leave no occasion or chance in showering love on each other and today being their 5th anniversary, the couple treated all their fans by sharing a few unseen pics on their Instagram page. Along with these pics, they also dropped heartfelt notes made us go aww…



Anushka Sharma

Right from the hilarious poster to the cute outing pics, Anushka Sharma shared a few pics and showered her love on Virat by jotting down, "What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love!. Pic 1 - me knowing you've always got my back. Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts (both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour. Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things. Pic 5- some random fellow. Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER".

Virat Kohli

He also shared a beautiful pic with his dear wife Anushka and wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you, I love you with all my heart".

The couple is all happy as Virat hit a century yesterday against Bangladesh team in the 3rd match of the ODI series. This hundred is a special one as it came after a couple of years from his bat. Even Ishan Kishan also turned the day into a special one by scoring a double century.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dated for a couple of years and got hitched on 11th December, 2017. They are blessed with a baby girl Vamika on 11th January, 2021.