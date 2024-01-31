Live
Are Isha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Heading for Divorce After 12 Years of Marriage?
Speculation surrounds the 12-year marriage of Isha Deol and Bharat Takhtani, with rumors of separation and alleged infidelity. Despite social media buzz, there's no official confirmation from the Deol family, leaving the true status of their relationship uncertain
In recent times, the daughter of Bollywood legends Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Isha Deol, is making headlines not for her acting but for her personal life. Speculations about trouble in her 12-year marriage to Bharat Takhtani are circulating in the media.
The buzz started when a post appeared on Reddit claiming that Isha and Bharat had parted ways. According to the post, the couple is no longer seen together in public, and allegations of Bharat cheating on his wife have also surfaced.
The Reddit user mentioned seeing Bharat at a party in Bengaluru on New Year's Day with someone believed to be his girlfriend, who supposedly resides in Bangalore. However, there has been no official response from the Deol family regarding these rumors.
Social media users have started reacting to the news, with some expressing concern for Isha. One user mentioned how Bharat seemed to be a loving husband and father, while another hoped that Isha wouldn't face the same challenges as her mother.
Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot on June 29, 2012, in a simple ceremony at the ISKCON Temple in Mumbai. After five years of marriage, they welcomed their first daughter, Radhya, and in 2019, their second daughter, Miraya Takhtani, was born.
The couple often shared their family moments on social media. However, Bharat was notably absent from Esha Deol's birthday celebration and Hema Malini's birthday in 2023, sparking further speculation about their relationship.
As of now, there is no official confirmation of the divorce, leaving fans and the public eagerly awaiting an update. These rumors have sparked a new online debate about the status of the celebrity couple's marriage.