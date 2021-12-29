Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Test Positive For Covid-19

It is already known that Bollywood's ace actor Kareena Kapoor and her bestie Amrita Arora along with Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and her daughter Shanaya Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19. Off late, a few more ace actors of Bollywood like Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker hubby Karan Boolani have got the positive report for this virus. They all are fine and are now presently getting treated under the home quarantine method.



Well, Arjun and Anshula informed the news to all their friends and asked them to test themselves. Well, Arjun got tested positive for this virus for the second time as in September, 2020 he was first time detected with this deadly disease!

Yesterday Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey took to his Twitter page and informed that he also tested positive for Covid-19… He wrote, "My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real," the actor wrote. He also further added, "We are planning a retest for him tomorrow, to rule out a false positive, and also testing me, though I am vaccinated."

Rhea Kapoor also confirmed this news through her Instagram Stories.









This image reads, "Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird".

Even BCCI president Saurav Ganguly and actor Arjun Bijlani tested positive for Covid-19. Even the Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman also tested positive and informed the same through social media. "Just wanted you to hear it from me. I tested positive for covid. Mild symptoms and as soon as I'm cleared … looking forward to getting back to The Winter Garden!"

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Aasmaan Bharadwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Lady Killer movies.