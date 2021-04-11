Arjun Kapoor Drops A Cool Pic And Shows Off His Sunday Vibe

Bollywood's ace actor Arjun Kapoor is all enjoying his Sunday to the core! As he is an avid social media user, Arjun keeps on sharing his updates with his fans. Off late, she took to his Instagram page and shared a cool pic making his fans witness his weekend mood.









In this pic, Arjun Kapoor sported in a black tee and posed with cool black sunnies. He is having a sip holding the cup in his hand. This ace actor captioned the image jotting down, "Sunday vibe...

Chillin like a villain".

A couple of hours back, he took to his Instagram page and announced his first song "The Good, The Bad, The Pretty…" with Rakul Preet Singh.









The poster of this song showcases both hands placed on each other. Arjun also jotted down, "Rakul and I are going to turn up the heat for the first time with our first ever song together! Revealing tomorrow. Stay tuned!"









Even Rakul dropped the same poster on her Instagram and stated that she is all set to raise the temperatures with Arjun Kapoor in this song. "Arjun and I will raise the temperature more than the summer this time with our first ever song together. Revealing tomorrow! Stay tuned!!"

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police and Ek Villian Returns movies.

Boot Police movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline. It is directed by director Pavan Kirpalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Coming to Ek Villain returns movie, it has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Being a Mohit Suri directorial, it is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Krishnan Kumar under T-Series and Balaji Motion Pictures banners.