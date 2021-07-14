Arjun Kapoor Opens Up On Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar's Success

Bollywood's ace actor Arjun Kapoor is all busy with a handful of projects. He is in the best phase of his career and is now basking in the success of his recent movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.



Well, this young actor also spoke to the media and said that some exciting announcements are on the way. "The pandemic has made me connect to a new audience base as films have headed to the OTT platforms and I'm happy that they have liked my films. Audiences on OTT platforms are more discerning and if they are finding my films interesting, that's a sign that my choice of scripts are turning out to be right."

He added, "I definitely want to talk to this audience because it gives me remarkable insight into what India is wanting to watch and it will help me to choose better."

When asked about his performance in the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie, he doled out, "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is a big success story for me and it has also provided me with a big learning that audiences only want to watch good content. Sardaar Ka Grandson too found its audience on the digital platform. I'm happy entertaining audiences on the digital frontier. The pandemic has made audiences extremely choosy and I'm trying to pick films that have something new to tell and SAPF, Sardaar Ka Grandson. It is an attempt to go on a new journey and discover myself as an actor too."

He also added, "While I have commercial films like Ek Villain 2 and Bhoot Police, I now also have offers from diverse filmmakers wanting to collaborate with me due to the success of SAPF. I'm in an exciting phase of my career and it's great to see that filmmakers are now looking at me for diverse roles which wasn't happening to me pre-pandemic."

Speaking about Arjun Kapoor's work front, he will next be seen in Bhoot Police and Ek Villain Returns movies.

Bhoot Police movie is being directed by Pavan Kriplani and is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Asshai Puri under the Tips Industries and 12 Street Entertainment banners. It has Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline, Saif Ali Khan and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.