Ashutosh Rana Gets Tested Positive For Covid-19 Even After Receiving The First Dosage Of Vaccine

Bollywood's ace actor Ashutosh Rana is tested positive for deadly Covid-19. This Raaz actor has got in contact with this virus after getting the first dosage of the vaccine. Well, he took to his Facebook page and dropped a long note, informing all his fans about his health condition a couple of hours ago.









Along with sharing a smiling pic of himself, Ashutosh wrote, "Our body is like a fortress, it has nine gates, the supreme consciousness resides within those nine doors, the protecting power is called Durga.

Today is the beginning of Indian new year, it is also called Chaitra Navratra, from today for nine days in India, the worship of Goddess Durga, Havan, will be remembered so that they can keep our body and mind from unrighteousness to religion, selfishness Help me to turn from supreme power, from subject power to Brahma power, from disorder to sacrament.

On this very auspicious day, if you get information about the disorders that are flourishing in your body, then nothing can be better than this. It is the special mercy of the mother of the world that I came to know today on the day of meeting that I have suffered from Corona, I have immediately moved towards being free from this disease, I have unlimited faith on the grace of the most holy GurudevDaddaji that I will soon be I will be healthy. I also got my whole family tested that will be reported tomorrow. But all the friends, well-wishers, fans who have come in contact after 7 April are requested to get their investigation done fearlessly.

With heartfelt wishes of the new year, I pray to Mahadev Shiva and MateshwariParvati that they give you all a long life while keeping you healthy, happy, happy, safe, so that our life can not only be successful but also meaningful. ShubhamBhavtu ~# Ashutosh _ Rana".

It is already known that A-listers of Bollywood Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Narayan, KartikAaryan, and Aamir Khan have already tested positive for this deadly virus and are now recovered too.