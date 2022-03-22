Attack Trailer 2: A Promising Glimpse Of India's First Super Soldier

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor John Abraham's 'Attack' movie is all set to hit the screens in a few days. Being the complete action movie, it will showcase the lead actor as a super soldier. Already the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and now to up the excitement, they also unveiled the second trailer and made us go aww with the amazing action sequences.



John Abraham also shared the second trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

This is a completely fantastic trailer as it showcased a glimpse of super soldier's action mode. It starts off with John jumping from the terrace of a building and he will be seen instructed by a superpower. Well as he will be installed by a superpower, he turns more intelligent with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). In the end, the terrorists are seen attacking the Parliament and our superhero is assigned the responsibility to free them and kill the terrorists. Amid this high-end action mode, a glimpse of love track with air hostess Jacqueline Fernandez.

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "IT'S TIME FOR ONE FINAL ATTACK! #ATTACKTrailer2 out now: link in bio. #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22 #ATTACKMovie".

Going with YouTube, it elaborated the synopsis as "They say: The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. So get ready to witness the rise of an army soldier as he realizes his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India's first super soldier created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks. Our hero fights a battle for his life being the first prototype as he serves his country simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies."

Attack part one has glam dolls Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Even Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj are also essaying important roles in this most awaited movie. The movie is made based on a hostage crisis plot that is inspired by true events. Attack movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is produced by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor under the Pen Marudhar Entertainment banner.

Attack part 1 movie will be released on 1st April, 2022!