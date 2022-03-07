Attack Trailer: John Abraham Impressed Showcasing His Terrific Soldier Avatar

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor John Abraham has planned to give solid entertainment to all his fans with the Attack series. As the release date of the first part is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of the action mode of this movie.

John also shared the trailer on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "INDIA'S FIRST SUPER SOLDIER is here to save the nation! #ATTACKtrailer out now: link in bio #Attack - Part 1 releasing in cinemas worldwide on 1.04.22".

Going with the trailer, John will be seen as a soldier who can do anything to protect his country… The trailer also showcased his amazing action sequences and love story with Jacqueline. Even Rakul and Prakash Raj also gave their best and on the whole, all of them promised to deliver a complete sci-fi action entertainer…

John also said, "Attack is a homegrown concept of JA entertainment and is the kind of storytelling we understand and curate.. the action scenes are unparalleled and compliment the story beautifully. There are so many surprises in Attack that we have protected and haven't yet revealed in the teaser & trailers since my confidence is high in what our team has achieved and what the audiences are about to witness on the big screen, I am glad we are all set to release on 1st April!"

Going with YouTube, it elaborated the synopsis as "They say: The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why. So get ready to witness the rise of an army soldier as he realizes his destiny and comes to know why he was born: To be India's first super soldier created to combat terrorism and stop the rampant terror attacks. Our hero fights a battle for his life being the first prototype as he serves his country simultaneously fighting his inner demons and outer enemies."

'Attack' movie is all set to release in the theatres on 1st April, 2022. This movie belongs to the action-thriller genre! It has glam dolls Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Even Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj are also essaying important roles in this most awaited movie. The movie is made based on a hostage crisis plot that is inspired by true events. Attack movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is produced by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor under the Pen Marudhar Entertainment banner.

Well, John is also part of Tehran movie… This movie is being directed by Arun Gopalan and is bankrolled by DineshVijan, ShobhnaYadav and SandeepLeyzell under the Maddock Films and Bake My Cake banners.