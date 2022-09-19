Ayushmann Khuranna And Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘Doctor G’ First Look Poster Is Unveiled

Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the glam doll Rakul Preet Singh are ready to entertain their fans with the 'Doctor G' movie… Being a medical campus comedy-drama, there are a lot of expectations on it since its announcement. Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster and unveiled the release date of this movie through social media.



Even Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh shared the new poster and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The first poster asks us to swipe left to open the appointment form and the next one showcase the lead actor Ayushmann in a complete awesome way donning doctor attire. He is seen closing his ears as the batch behind him is too naughty! Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "ZindaGi hai meri full of Googly Chahiye tha Orthopedics, par ban gaya DoctorG Get ready for your appointments, #DoctorG will attend to you in theatres from 14th October 2022. #DoctorGInCinemas @rakulpreet @anubhuti_k @shefalishahofficial @sheeba.chadha @themadnomaddiaries @JungleePictures @zeemusiccompan @sumit.saxena.35912 @saurabhbharat @vishal.wagh21 @amritapndy @thepuccacritic @mamtakamtikar @bhavnajeswani14".

Ayushmann Khurrana is essaying the role of a doctor in this movie and will be seen as Dr. Uday Gupta. Glam doll Rakul Preet Singh is the lead actress in this movie and she will essay the role of a medical student Dr. Fatima Duggal. Along with these lead actors, even Shefali Shah (she will be seen as a senior doctor - Dr Nandini) and Sheeba Chaddha are also roped in to play the prominent characters. Being a social drama, Rakul Preet Singh had to undergo a complete transformation to essay the role of a doctor.

Doctor G movie is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is produced by Junglee Pictures banner. As the shooting wrapped up a few days ago in Prayagraj, the film will hit the screens on 14th October, 2022! Ayushmann Khurrana is collaborating with the production banner Junglee Pictures. He already worked with them for 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Badhaai Ho' (2018) movies.