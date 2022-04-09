Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up About His Next Three Movies

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana is full busy with a handful of movies… He will next be seen in Anek, Doctor G and Action Hero movies and is ready to treat his fans this year with all the interesting movies. Off late, he spoke to the media about his movie and opened up about many things.

He started off by saying, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."

Then he spoke about Anek movie and said, "My first release of the year, Anek, is a project that's extremely close to my heart and it's a powerful film because it should invoke a sense of patriotism amongst audiences. It will question what it takes to be an Indian above all the divide that the country faces and will emphasise on a hard hitting question - 'what does it take to be called an Indian?"

Coming to Doctor G and Action Hero movies, he said, "My next Doctor G is a subject that will make people ponder about an important social issue told in the most entertaining manner. It's a brilliant subject with a message that will appeal to people's hearts. It is the brand of cinema which has become my identity in movies."

He also finally says, "Action Hero is super fresh, zany and quirky. I loved exploring this genre for the first time and I know that we have a product that will engage and intrigue cine-lovers across India. Overall, I'm thrilled about the year ahead and want to give audiences quality entertainment along with the freshest content that's novel for the big screen."

Being a socio-political thriller, Anek movie directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Ayushmann will be essaying the character of Joshua in this movie. Doctor G movie is being directed by Anubhuti Kashyap who is the sister of ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. It is being produced by Junglee Pictures banner. The plot revolves around campus of a medical institute.

This movie has Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah as the lead actresses. Ayushmann is essaying the role of Dr Uday Gupta while Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student. While Shefali will be seen as a senior doctor - Dr Nandini in this movie. An Action Hero movie is being directed by Anirudh Iyer and is produced by Anan L Rai, Bhushan Kumar and Krishnan Kumar under the Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners.