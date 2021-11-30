Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Views On Advocating For Children's Future Amid Pandemic

Bollywood's ace actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all in the best phase of his career. He is presently awaiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. Off late, this handsome actor is also appointed as the UNICEF's Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign EVAC (Ending Violence Against Children). Thus, today being the 'World Children's Day' which is also termed as 'Child Rights Day', this actor spoke about the health crisis happened during the pandemic stage and said, 'health crisis that happened during the pandemic has turned into an acute humanitarian and child rights crisis'.

He started off by saying, "We have seen that the pandemic that started as a health crisis has turned into an acute humanitarian and child rights crisis. Children are affected in many ways, directly and indirectly, such as losing out on their physical and mental well-being, learning, social interactions, nutrition. Many lost their parents as well. We have children not only living an emotional tragedy, they are also at high risk of neglect, abuse and exploitation. Let's pledge this World Children's Day to give back to all children their childhood and their future, impacted due to the pandemic. COVID-19 has changed the way many of us will live and work."

He also added, "UNICEF advocates for the rights of every child, everywhere. These rights are interlinked - For example, only when children are healthy can they attend school regularly. And only when the child attends school, will he/she escape from child labour or child marriage. They are also indivisible: is not enough for a child to have the right to education but not of protection. Or having access to health care but not to nutrition."

Recently Ayushmann also released the video of the peppy song "Kheench Te Nach…" from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and looked handsome in the modish appeal!

Ayushmann and Vaani looked uber-chic in the stylish outfits and made us also shake our legs with their cool dance steps!

Ayushmann always thinks out of the box and a few minutes earlier he released the cover page of the GQ India magazine. They termed him as the 'GQ's Game Changer Of The Year' and made us witness an amazing pic of this young actor…

Ayushmann looked awesome on the cover page of GQ India magazine. He wore a tuxedo and owned that feminine appeal with black nail polish and eyeliner. Sharing this cover page, they also wrote, "Behind his stratospheric rise lies an individual dialled into the nuances of a changing society, someone willing to challenge the status quo. Naturally, @ayushmannk is GQ's Game Changer of the year".

Speaking about the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie, it is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor under T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures banners. This movie also has Kanwaljit Singh, Gourav Sharma, Gautam Sharma, Yograj Singh, Aanjjan Srivastav, Karishma Singh, Girish Dhamija, Tanya Abrol and Sawan Rupowali in the prominent roles.