Ayushmann Khurrana Wraps Up The Shooting Of His ‘Anek’ Movie And Shares A Few Pics From The Sets

It is all known that Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of 'Joshua' in his upcoming movie 'Anek'. He already created a buzz on social media with the first look and now, he wrapped up the shooting of the movie and dropped a few more pics from his last day shoot.

This post has a few memorable pics from 'Anek' sets… The first one shows Ayushmann's last shot while the second one has the lead actor and director in one frame. Coming to the third one, they are Ayushmann's best crew and the final one showcases his stationary.

Alongside these pics, Ayushmann also penned a heartfelt note… "It's a wrap! #Anek is very very special. It's full of surprises. An untouched subject. A very important new age cinema. Why do I get emotional on the last day of shoot? Coz I will never get to play that character again. I will miss playing Joshua. I will miss North East.

1) My last shot in the film.

2) with the master craftsman —@anubhavsinhaa sir.

3) My brill team @mohdjaved7639, Sudama, @ravindernota007 and Sanjay.

4) The last time I used my stationery in the film."

Here is the first look of Ayushmann from his 'Anek' movie…

The first pic has Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha holding the clapboard. The second pic shows off Ayushmann sitting in the jeep with a quirky look. His rough beard and stylish cut on the eyebrows made all the netizens excited.

A few days ago, Ayushmann celebrated his wedding anniversary and on this special occasion, he made his wife Tahira responsible for making him score low in the 12th boards. This quirky post garnered millions of views…

Alongside the beautiful pic of Tahira, Ayushmann also wrote, "This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well. Thank you @tahirakashyap for ruining my attempt to be a doctor. No no it's not your fault, Im just a bad multi-tasker and you on the other hand were so good with it. It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams' Inside Out on loop, cassette घिसगयीथी। We were also afraid की parallel line से parents phone नाउठालें।आजदोदशकहोगए। Now you'll ask me what's a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv. Umm ❤️".

Anek movie directed by Anubhav Sinha and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Benaras Team Works banners. Along with this movie, Ayushmann will also be seen in the 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is bankrolled by Pragya Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This flick has Vaani Kapoor as the lead actress.