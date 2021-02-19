Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ Will Hit The Theatres Soon

Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'… As he is known for his sartorial picks, this time too, he is coming up with an interesting plot. Being a romantic drama, this movie is the first movie in India to complete the entire shooting of the movie during the COVID-19 pandemic within just 48 days. Off late, the makers of this flick have unveiled the release date and made the audience eagerly await for the release.





Abhishek Kapoor's #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021.

A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures. pic.twitter.com/h0CiTZMwi9 — T-Series (@TSeries) February 19, 2021





Along with the group pic of the entire star cast, this post also reads, "Abhishek Kapoor's #ChandigarhKareAashiqui starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021.

A modern-day love story produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures."

Even Vaani Kapoor also shared a quirky poster from this movie and announces the release date…









It has Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor happily sitting in a bar and Abhishek Bajaj asking them something… She also wrote, "Sugar, spice, and everything nice.

Get ready to fall in love #ChandigarhKareAashiqui is all set for a theatrical release on 9th July 2021!"

Taran Adarsh also confirms the news through his Instagram page…









Along with the new poster, he also wrote, "AYUSHMANN KHURRANA - VANI KAPOOR: RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED... #ChandigarhKareAashiqui - starring #AyushmannKhurrana and #VaaniKapoor - to release in *cinemas* on 9 July 2021... Directed by #AbhishekKapoor... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor."

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' movie is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor under T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures banners. Along with Ayushmann and Vaani Kapoor, Abhishek Bajaj holds an important role in this movie.

Speaking about the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana will essay the role of a cross-functional athlete. For this movie, this 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor has transformed his body totally following an intense training session. While Vaani Kapoor will be seen as his love interest