Bachchan duo collaborates, share joy of working together

Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic Bollywood star, has once again teamed up with his son, Abhishek Bachchan, in a heartwarming display of familial and professional camaraderie. Amitabh took to his social media platforms and blog on Saturday to share a series of photos depicting their joint work session.

In the photos, Amitabh is seen seated on a couch in what appears to be a recording studio, donning colorful attire including a vibrant jacket, red pants, and yellow shoes. Beside him, Abhishek is pictured in a blue sweatshirt paired with denims, both engrossed in their work, wearing headphones as they focus on the task at hand.

Expressing his joy in working alongside his son, Amitabh wrote, “Running again to work. Late, but the absolute joy of working together with Abhishek. Many more may they follow with prayer and hope.” This sentiment was also echoed in his tweet on X (formerly Twitter), where he humorously hinted at their collaboration leading to more joint ventures in the future.

Known for their close bond both on and off-screen, Amitabh has often been a supportive figure for Abhishek throughout his career. Recently, Amitabh celebrated the 8th anniversary of Abhishek's film 'Housefull 3' with a heartfelt note, praising his son's performance and expressing unwavering support.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan have previously shared screen space in several successful films, including 'Bunty Aur Babli', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Sarkar', 'Sarkar Raj', and 'Paa'. Amitabh, currently busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan' alongside Rajinikanth, is also gearing up for the release of 'Kalki 2898 AD' on June 27, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is set to appear in 'Housefull 5', alongside an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey. Fans of the Bachchan duo eagerly await their upcoming projects, as their on-screen chemistry continues to captivate audiences across generations.