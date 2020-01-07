Behind The Scenes Of 'Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior'

We are pretty impressed with the way of promotions for the film 'Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior'. Witnessing the hard work of the makers of this movie, the audience got connected with epic drama before its release itself.

Be it the dialogue promos, first look posters, character posters, trailer or teaser, everything was planned and executed in the right manner. Leaving no stone unturned, makers went with all possible ways in winning the hearts of the movie buffs.

As the release date is just a couple days away, the makers have dropped one more interesting video on social media. This video is named as 'Creating The Visual Effects' and has the speech of the art director of this movie. He explained the complete scenario behind the making of movie and the hard work they underwent in making of this epic drama.

Here is the video for our readers… Have a look!





Sets built from the architectural scans of the real forts and visual effects layering around it. Watch what went into creating the world of #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior. https://t.co/ci2bJsLpuM

In cinemas from 10th January 2020, in 3D. #3DaysToTanhaji — TSeries (@TSeries) January 7, 2020

This movie is directed by Om Raut and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar and Ajay Devgn under T-Series and Ajay Devgn films banner. We need to wait for 10th January for the release of this epic periodic drama.