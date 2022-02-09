'Beqaaboo' Song From Deepika And Siddhant Chaturvedi's 'Gehraiyaan' Is Out!

The romantic modern drama Gehraiyaan which has an ensemble cast of Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa is all set to hit the small screens in just a couple of days. So, to up the excitement, the makers dropped the complete romantic "Beqaaboo…" song on social media and made us go aww with the amazing chemistry of the lead pair!

Deepika Padukone shared the glimpse of the 'Beqaaboo…' song on her Instagram and raised the expectations on the movie… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "I'd be lying if I said this isn't my most favourite song from the album! #Beqaaboo now playing on".

The song is a complete romantic single showcasing the lovely moments of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi…

Speaking about the Gehraiyaan movie, it is directed by Shakun Batra and is produced by Shakun Batra, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions, Viacom 18 Studios and Jouska Films banners. This movie will be an OTT release and will air on Amazon Prime @ 11th February, 2022! Naseeruddin Shah is essaying a prominent character in this movie!

Going with the plot, it deals with complicated love drama of the lead pairs. Filled with emotions, lies and romance, we need to wait and watch how the director will narrate this modern-day love tale!

Being Ananya's first collaboration with Deepika and Siddhant Chaturvedi, she is all been applauded by her team… She spoke to the media and shared her happiness and gave glimpse of her character… "I am only 23 years old. When I started working on this film, I was 21 at that time. There definitely were certain things that I haven't experienced in life yet. So, I couldn't completely take an experience of my life and kind of recreate how I felt at that moment. I have felt certain emotions that Tia's felt before like betrayal or cheating. Maybe it wasn't in context to a relationship or a very serious thing, but I could relate to those emotions on a surface level at least".

Speaking about Deepika, she said, "I've admired her as an actor my whole life. I admire the choices she has made, the characters she has picked up and the way she has played them. She's as beautiful on the inside as on the outside. She's really warm and loving to everyone. She set the right tone and vibe on set every day while we worked together".