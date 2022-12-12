‘Besharam Rang’ Song From Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone’s ‘Pathaan’ Is Out

Pathaan being the most-awaited movie of Bollywood's ace actor Shah Rukh Khan, all his fans pinned their hopes on it. Even though he is away from the silver screens from a couple of years, he is all set to come up with a bang. He is first time teaming up with John Abraham and sharing the screen space with glam doll Deepika Padukone for the second time after Om Shanti Om. So, the energetic actors of B-Town are all set to showcase their prowess with a complete action thriller. As promised the makers dropped the video of the first single "Besharam Rang…" song on social media and made us witness the sizzling chemistry of the lead actors.



SRK and Deepika Padukone shared the song on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here - https://t.co/F4TpXizgYz Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/zGmHULJ9Ul — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2022

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Seeing her, you know…beauty is an attitude….#BesharamRang song is here - https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

John also shared the song and wrote, "The new song of Pathaan is yours now #BesharamRang… watch it now!Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023".

Well, going with the song, it is all awesome and showcased the sizzling chemistry between SRK and Deepika. She looked beautiful in colourful and modish outfits while SRK owned his swag with a stylish appeal.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Pathaan, it showcased how SRK is first captured and being tortured during his first mission. But he escapes and is back with a bang holding the gun with a short bob hairstyle. Next in the line is John Abraham, he shoots out a car with his machine gun and a glimpse of his encounter with SRK is the highlight of the teaser.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. It has Deepika Padukone as the lead actress and John Abraham in another prominent role. This movie is ready to hit the theatres on 25th January, 2023 on the occasion of Republic Day in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.