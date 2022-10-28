Bhediya: Peppy 'Tumkeshwari' Song From Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon's Horror Entertainer Is Out

It is all known that Bollywood's young and talented actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are all set to treat their fans with a horror entertainer 'Bhediya'. As the movie is all set to hit the big screens next month, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in their digital promotions. After unveiling the interesting trailer, now, they launched the "Tumkeshwari…" video song and showcased the best dancing skills of the lead actors and the cameo Shraddha Kapoor!

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon shared the "Tumkeshwari…" song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video song, he also wrote, "The biggest thumka anthem of the year is here! Groove with Thumkeshwari #Thumkeshwari out now. Thank you Stree for adding your magic!! @shraddhakapoor! Bhediya out on 25th Nov 2022".

The song is all peppy and showcased the lead actors in their best dancing skills. Even Shraddha Kapoor also showed off her sparkle and entertained all her fans.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off by showcasing how a wolf bites Varun and then he starts behaving abnormal in the nights. He along with his couple of friends move to jungle to have fun but this sudden development turns Varun's life up-side down. In the night times, he starts turning into a wolf and turns deadly. He also behaves the wolf and eats in the same way too. His friends seek the help of Kriti Sanon who is introduced as a doctor. But all her actions also go into vain. So, we need to wait and watch to know why the wolf bites only Varun…

Speaking about other details of the Bhediya movie, it is helmed by Amar Kaushik and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films and Jio Studios banner. This thriller has Kriti Sanon essaying the role of lead actress and will be seen as Laila Sharma and Deepak Dobriyal will be seen as Juggu. Even Abhishek Banerjee is also part of the movie and will be seen as Vishal Raghupati. This movie is the third instalment of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy series and is all set to entertain with all the spine-chilling sequences!

Earlier, a source close to the movie unit also revealed that, "Bhediya is a high on VFX films with the makers trying to introduce the Indian audience to a completely new and different world. They have shot extensively at real locations in Arunachal Pradesh and the forests around. While the shoot is wrapped up, it's currently in the post production stage. The visual effects are being done by MPC (Moving Picture Company), who have worked on films like 1917, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, Harry Potter, and Justice League among others".

Being a horror movie, this movie will hit the big screens 25th November, 2022!