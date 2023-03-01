Bholaa Trailer Set to Release on March 6

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is the only actor to have scored a hit with a remake post the pandemic. His movie Drishyam 2 collected over 200 crore nett at the Hindi box office, proving his immense popularity among the masses. Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, Bholaa, is also a remake of the Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj starrer, Kaithi, but made in Hindi. The interesting aspect of the movie is that Ajay Devgn himself is directing the project.

According to the latest buzz in Bollywood film circles, the trailer of the movie will be launched on March 6th in a grand manner, with preparations currently underway. The star-studded cast of Bholaa includes Tabu, Amala Paul, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, and Vineey Kumar in key roles. The movie is scheduled to release on March 30th in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats. Keep an eye out for more updates on this exciting project.