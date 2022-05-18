Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad witness good advance bookings

In recent times, Bollywood films are not performing well at the box office. Even big films like Runway 24 had failed to get good openings at the ticket windows. Since then, no film from Bollywood has gained the attention of the audience. However, the recent two flicks, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad, are able to get good openings, especially in Tier 1 cities, by grabbing the audience's attention through their promising trailers. Kangana Ranaut's film Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have pulled good advance bookings. It is anticipated that both these films will earn a minimum of 14 crores by the end of the first week together. As per the Bollywood trade pandits, it is expected that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 may surpass Gangubai Kathiawadi, which starred Alia Bhatt.

Lately, Kangana Ranaut dropped the teaser of Dhhakad on her official Instagram handle by revealing her action avatars. Speaking to the media, she said, "I enjoyed the love and admiration that came my way to pull off the action scenes in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In our cinema, we rarely have heroines performing action scenes in the real sense."