Bhushan Kumar to donate Rs 11 crore to PM CARES Fund

Mumbai:T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 11 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Maharashtra to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday and tweeted: "Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it's extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind @PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona."

He added: "In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM's relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe.@CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona."

Earlier, the government set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," PM Modi announced in a tweet on Saturday.

