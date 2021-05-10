Big B returns to TV with 'KBC 13'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will return to the small screen with Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13.

The promos of the upcoming season were released last week and the actor can be seen as saying: "Kabhi Socha Hai, ki aapki aur aapke sapno ke beech ka fasla kitna haia... teen aksharo kaa. Koshish." The announcements were posted from the official social media handles of the channel as well.

The participants will be selected digitally. Big B will ask one question every night on the channel and people can send their replies. Participants who answer correctly will be shortlisted. This will be followed by an online audition and an interview. Big B has been associated with the show for 11 seasons, while actor Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3. The first episode of the show was telecast in 2000.

The show will air on Sony Entertainment Television.