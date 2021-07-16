Big News: Ace Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra Is All Set To Make His Directorial Debut In Bollywood

Manish Malhotra has carved a niche for himself with his spectacular designs. Right from Sridevi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Raveena Tandon, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the young generation of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, he made most of the Bollywood stars shine in his creative collections. He is all known for his creative thoughts and also uniquely presents them at fashion shows. Be it Lakme Fashion Week or any other prestigious one, he makes his muses look ultimate with his designer outfits. In his career of 30 years, he has shown off his magic designing clothes for almost 800 movies. Thus, he is no new to the film industry and decided to don a new hat!



Well, here comes the big news… Manish Malhotra is all set to make his debut as a director in Bollywood. He is going to team up with Karan Johar's Dharma productions banner for his debut movie. The film is all going to be an intense musical drama.

According to a source, "The story and screenplay of this intense musical love story, set in the backdrop of the partition, is also written by Malhotra. He has already envisioned the entire screenplay ready in his mind and casting for the film will begin shortly".

Although there is no official announcement, the news is creating noise on social media. And it is all worth waiting to know who all will be the part of Manish Malhotra's directorial. As it is Karan Johar's production with the musical plot, it will definitely be the show of a few A-listers of Bollywood.