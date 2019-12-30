Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill give a sizzling performance on the song Chashni

As the host of Bigg Boss Salman Khan completes ten years of hosting the show, he was given a special tribute by the makers and the contestants of the house this weekend. The actor was told to come straight to the 'Sultani Akhada' where he was shown a special clip of all the emotional and fun-filled moments of his in these ten years. The clip was a slideshow of Salman's sweet and sour moments with the housemates in ten years of his hosting which in the end left the actor teary-eyed.

Meanwhile, the housemates also decided to surprise Salman by giving a special dance performance on his songs. While they all gave a splendid performance, one such couple dance stole the hearts of the audience and it was none other than 'Sidnaz' (Sidharth and Shehnaaz). The two danced on Salman and Katrina' s number from Bharat 'Chashni' and their chemistry stole the show. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have already impressed their fans with their cute moments in the house and this dance performance was none other than an icing on the cake.

Among others who performed were, Paras and Mahira who danced on Character Dheela, Rashami and Arhaan danced on Saathiya, Asim and Vishal danced on O O Jaane Jaana, Shefali Jariwala danced on Mashaallah and Arti, Shefali Bagga and Madurima danced on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. In the end, all the housemates came together to shake a leg on Swag Se Swagat. Their dance impressed Salman Khan so much that he hailed them a lot for their gesture and also said that it was the best performance of all the seasons till now.