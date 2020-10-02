Bigg Boss 14: Here Is The Tentative List Of Contestants Of Salman Khan's Biggest Reality Show

Bigg Boss 14 Contestants List: The stage is all set for entertainment… Bollywood's 'Dabangg' actor Salman Khan is ready to treat his fans with the world's biggest reality show 'Bigg Boss' 14th season. Unlike the past seasons, this season is going to have some spark as it is a concoction of beautiful dolls and angry young men. Even the former contestants of this reality show Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauhar Khan will act as the mentors of the contestants and will set the rules in the house.

We all know that Bigg Boss house is always known for its grandeur aura… Be it the interiors or the glitzy showpieces, they all add colour to the screen and make us go stunned with their beauty of art. This season audience will also witness a restaurant, spa, theatre and mall inside the house.

As the excitement reached the peaks, people are eagerly waiting to watch the premier show of Bigg Boss 14th season. Meanwhile, here is the leaked list of contestants of this season… Have a look!

1. Jaan Kumar Sanu

2. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

3. Pavitra Punia

4. Eijaz Khan

5. Nikki Tamboli

6. Radhe Maa

7. Jasmin Bhasin

8. Rahul Vaidya

9. Nishant Singh Malkhani

Guys, be ready to watch the premiere of world's biggest reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' with your Dabangg host Salman Khan!!!