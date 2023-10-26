Bigg Boss 17': Munawar's inspiring journey, Mannara's spat with Ankita & Khanzaadi highlight of day 11

Mumbai: As the threat of eviction looms over contestants, the house of 'Bigg Boss' season 17, hosted by superstar Salman Khan witnessed a massive showdown between Abhishek Pandey and Mannara Chopra, and it all started over the issue of cleanliness.

Things got messy when some housemates began overstuffing the garbage bin, creating a stink. Rinku Dhawan doesn’t hold back and reprimands Arun Srikanth and Abhishek Pandey for not properly disposing eggshells.

It got to the point where Jigna Vora had to wash the dustbin. Abhishek, in his defence, throws some shade at Mannara, accusing her of being a untidy and not doing her part sweeping the floor.

At this point, the spat takes a personal turn for the worse. Abhishek goes all out insulting Mannara and calls her the 'duplicate Parineeti Chopra'. Having heard enough from him, she sternly warns him not to drag her family members into the fight.

The season of favouritism on the show is a whirlwind of ever-changing dynamics, and the latest twist involves Mannara and Firoza Khan aka 'Khanzaadi'. They share a great equation until a squabble puts a dent in their friendship. Mannara tries to patch things up, but Khanzaadi is having none of it and asks her to give her some space.

On Khanzaadi's insistence, Ankita Lokhande intervenes and requests Mannara to step back. Ankita didn't mince words and even brought up a score from the past, mentioning that karma had caught up with Mannara.

Ankita states that Mannara had left her high and dry when she needed support. Mannara, not one to take things lying down, fires back with a sassy retort. She quips that she's not in the house to be an assistant like Isha Malviya, stating that Ankita has a knack for getting other contestants to do her bidding.

Munawar Faruqui, known for his infectious smile and humour, bares his soul as he shares his life's challenges with Vicky Jain and Sana.

In a moment of vulnerability, he discloses that his father, who had been a dedicated driver for many decades, initially forbade him from learning to drive, not wanting his son to tread the same path. The stand-up comedian is proud to have worked hard and earned enough to be able to afford a car. He sums up his journey with a poignant and inspiring shayari in his signature style.

The current contestants of 'Bigg Boss 17' are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.