Biggg Newzzz: Salman Khan's Next Project Is Announced

Sallu Bhai… The big brother of Bollywood has finally announced his next movie. Well, we will give you a minute to guess it…

It's ok… Don't stress your minds! We will reveal it to you...

Salman Khan has posted this big news on Twitter a few hours ago and made his fans celebrate it.

Here is the tweet for our readers… Have a look!

Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ....

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA ...

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...



EID 2021 ... #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

According to this post, Salman Khan is going to join his hands with the ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala for his next movie. Being titled as 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', this movie is going to be released on Eid 2021. The title of the movie is rhyming and impressive too. 'Housefull 4' director Farhad Samji is going to handle this project which has story penned by Sajid Nadiadwala.



This year Salman Khan is going to hit the ticket windows with the movie 'Radhe'. This movie is directed by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva. This movie has Disha Patani as the female lead and Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Bharath, Gautam Gulati, Zarina Wahid in other important roles.

Produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan under Reel Life Production Private Limited, Sohail Khan Productions and Salman Khan Films banners, this movie will hit the screens on 22nd May 2020.