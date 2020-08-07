Bihar seeks dismissal of Rhea Chakraborty’s plea

Patna: The Bihar government told the Supreme Court on Friday that Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was "premature, misconceived and non-maintainable", and needed to be dismissed.

The affidavit, filed in response to Chakraborty's plea, said the director general of police, through the Bihar government, recommended the CBI probe given the sensitivity of the matter, interstate ramification and presence of most of the accused in Mumbai.

The affidavit, filed by Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma through advocate Keshav Mohan, said in criminal proceedings, the concept of jurisdiction cannot be applied like civil cases.