BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Alleges That Sushant Singh Rajput Was Poisoned

Sushant Singh Rajput… This youngster's suicide case is taking twists and turns!!! As CBI is investigating this case, all his fans and family are hoping that truth will be out soon. Off late, BJP leader BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy came up with a new allegation and tweeted that SSR was poisoned before his death.

He took to his Twitter and alleged that SSR was poisoned… Have a look!

Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR's stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach . Time to nail those who are responsible — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR's stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach . Time to nail those who are responsible — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020



A few hours ago, this BJP leader also suggested CBI to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty…

If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020

If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 24, 2020



Well, Subramanian Swamy stood beside Sushant's family from the starting and expected that there is something black in this suicide tale. After Sushant's father KK Singh complaining on Rhea Chakraborty, police officials have already interrogated Rhea and her family. Now, CBI officials are also interrogating Rhea once again to dig out the truth.

Sushant Singh Rajput killed himself on 14th June, 2020 by hanging himself to the ceiling. His sudden demise shocked the whole film industry and made us go teary-eyed.