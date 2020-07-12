Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher Tests Negative For Covid-19

The deadly Coronavirus is slowly reaching Bollywood and is making a few of the B-Town actors test positive. It was just a few hours ago, we heard that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are tested positive and joined Nanavati hospital. Now, another B-Town actor Anupam Kher's family members got test positive for Covid-19 and even his mother and brother also fell into the trap of this pandemic. But the good news is Anupam Kher is tested negative for Covid-19.

The Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher announced this news through Twitter and made all his fans know about his status…

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

In this tweet, Anupam announced that, his mother was feeling unwell from a few days and after going for Covid-19 test, it was positive. As he along with his brother Rajiv were staying along with her, Rajiv got attacked with this virus but Anupam is tested negative.

He also doled out that, his mother Dulari is admitted in Kokilaben hospital for better treatment. His brother, sister-in-law and niece are home quarantined.

He also thanked Kokilaben hospital for admitting his mother without any hassles. Anupam also asked his fans to make their elders get tested for Covid-19.

Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Raveena Tandon, etc., hoped for speedy recovery…

Sonam Kapoor

Hope all get well soon ❤️🤞 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 12, 2020

Raveena Tandon

Wishing dulaari aunty and the family a speedy recovery! Prayers and love ♥️ @AnupamPKher 🙏🏻 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 12, 2020

Tusshar Kapoor

Wishing your family a very speedy recovery sir! Get well soon! — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) July 12, 2020

Rakul Preet Singh

Speedy recovery to all 😊🙏🏻 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 12, 2020

Ranvir Shorey

Sending her good wishes, Sir. Wishing her a speedy recovery. Take care. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 12, 2020

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Prayers for a speedy recovery for the family ❤️❤️ Aunupam uncle. — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) July 12, 2020

Geeta Basra

Wishing your family a speedy recovery sir.. 🙏 — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) July 12, 2020

Kunal Kohli



Take care AK. Prayers with your mom, brother & you. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) July 12, 2020

Mukesh Chhabra

Sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) July 12, 2020



