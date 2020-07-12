X
Bollywood Actor Anupam Kher Tests Negative For Covid-19

Anupam Kher’s Brother and Mother

Highlights

The deadly Coronavirus is slowly reaching Bollywood and is making a few of the B-Town actors test positive.

The deadly Coronavirus is slowly reaching Bollywood and is making a few of the B-Town actors test positive. It was just a few hours ago, we heard that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek are tested positive and joined Nanavati hospital. Now, another B-Town actor Anupam Kher's family members got test positive for Covid-19 and even his mother and brother also fell into the trap of this pandemic. But the good news is Anupam Kher is tested negative for Covid-19.

The Bollywood's versatile actor Anupam Kher announced this news through Twitter and made all his fans know about his status…

In this tweet, Anupam announced that, his mother was feeling unwell from a few days and after going for Covid-19 test, it was positive. As he along with his brother Rajiv were staying along with her, Rajiv got attacked with this virus but Anupam is tested negative.

He also doled out that, his mother Dulari is admitted in Kokilaben hospital for better treatment. His brother, sister-in-law and niece are home quarantined.

He also thanked Kokilaben hospital for admitting his mother without any hassles. Anupam also asked his fans to make their elders get tested for Covid-19.

Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Raveena Tandon, etc., hoped for speedy recovery…

Sonam Kapoor

Raveena Tandon

Tusshar Kapoor

Rakul Preet Singh

Ranvir Shorey

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Geeta Basra

Kunal Kohli

Mukesh Chhabra


