Bollywood Actor Arjun Mathur Ties the Knot with Tiya Tejpal in Low-Key Ceremony

Actor Arjun Mathur has seemingly married his girlfriend, Tiya Tejpal, in a private ceremony. Although Arjun has not made an official announcement, a photo of the couple in wedding attire has gone viral on social media.

The viral image features Arjun and Tiya in traditional wedding garments, seated in the mandap next to a holy fire. They smile at each other as the mandap is adorned with vibrant marigold flowers. The picture surfaced on Reddit on Thursday evening, accompanied by the caption: "Arjun Mathur from Made in Heaven got Married today."

Fans have expressed admiration for the couple's simple wedding ceremony.



Tiya Tejpal is a talented production designer. She has worked on various films and TV shows over the years. Tiya is the daughter of journalist Tarun Tejpal. She has contributed to projects such as ‘The White Tiger,’ ‘Raman Raghav 2.0,’ and ‘Karwaan.’ Tiya began her career as an assistant director on ‘Life of Pi’ before transitioning to production design. Arjun and Tiya have been in a relationship for several years. They have maintained a low profile regarding their personal lives. Arjun has previously stated his preference for keeping his personal life private.

Arjun Mathur gained fame for his role as Karan in Prime Video's Made In Heaven. He has also featured in various films and TV shows, including ‘My Name Is Khan,’ ‘Luck By Chance,’ ‘The Accidental Prime Minister,’ and ‘Brij Mohan Amar Rahe,’ among others.

As the news of their marriage spreads, fans continue to shower the couple with love and best wishes for their new journey together.