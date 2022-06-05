Bollywood Actors Shah Rukh Khan And Katrina Kaif Test Positive For Covid-19…

It was just yesterday we got to know that Bollywood young heroes Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur got tested positive for Covid-19 . Today another big news is out that even King Khan Shah Rukh and glam doll Katrina Kaif also got in contact with this deadly virus. Even ace actor Akshay Kumar also got recovered from this virus recently. As Katrina skipped the recently held IIFA 2022 awards, all the paps and reporters kept asking questions to her husband Vicky Kaushal. He said, "Bollywood Actors Shah Rukh Khan And Katrina Kaif Test Positive For Covid".



Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata ji also tweeted about it… "Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!"

Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 5, 2022

On the other hand, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the city to be on alert as the Covid-19 cases are rising… "Due to rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and a possibility of fourth wave, all labs and hospitals have been put on alert. We urge all to wear masks and take care."

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan's work front, he recently announced his next movie 'Jawan' with Kollywood's ace director Atlee and surprised all his fans… Jawan movie is being directed by Atlee and is produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under their own banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Along with the title announcement itself, the makers also dropped the release date. So, this movie will hit the big screens in the next year i.e on 2nd June, 2023 and it will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The details of the other cast and crew will be unveiled soon!