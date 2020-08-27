Bollywood Actors Share Their Furry Friends Pics On Social Media On The Occasion Of 'International Dogs Day'
From Anushka Sharma to Swara Bhaskar, most of the Bollywood celebrities have shared the pics of their beautiful furry pets on the occasion of 'International Dogs Day'. As we all know pets make us feel comfortable at home and love us to the fullest, we often forget our tiredness and worries playing with them. Spending time with the pets just changes our mood and makes us relieved too.
Even most of the B-Town stars also feel the same thus shower their love on their 'Dogs'… On the occasion of 'International Dogs Day', a few B-Town actors have shared the pics of their cute dogs and showered all their love on them.
We Hans India have collated a few pics straight from celeb's Instagram accounts for our readers… Have a look at the cute puppies!!!
Shreya Ghoshal
Neetu Kapoor
Ankita Bharghava
Disha Patani
Swara Bhaskar
Urmila Matondkar
Diana Penty
Raveena Tandon
Anushka Sharma
Ravi Dubey
Malini Agarwal
Happy International Dog Day to my bravest boy. 😍 Learning how to overcome his fear of a takeaway bag (that was moving suspiciously because of the fan) and sneaking in to steal his treat! ▫️ I never knew what it would feel like to be a pet mom but OMG IT'S AMAZING! Meet Mylo, he's 75% Beagle, 25% Rottweiler and 100% one badmash cutie! So excited to have a furry family member who is just SO happy to see us every morning, I'm like how?! ▫️ He would love to be friends with your pets, so drop me a comment with your pets handle so he can follow them too! He's @mylothereagle 🤩 ▫️ PS. So far he can sit, high five, lie down and fetch - but no returns, so it's a very short game cos Mylo doesn't share toys hahaha! But he's learning fast... ▫️ Most of all, I love him and his floppy ears with all my heart! ❤️ ▫️ #beaglesofinstagram #mylothereagle #beagle #puppylove #boopmynose #beaglelove #worlddogday #internationaldogday2020
Neeti Mohan