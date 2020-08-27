Bollywood Actors Share Their Furry Friends Pics On Social Media On The Occasion Of 'International Dogs Day'

From Anushka Sharma to Swara Bhaskar, most of the Bollywood celebrities have shared the pics of their beautiful furry pets on the occasion of 'International Dogs Day'. As we all know pets make us feel comfortable at home and love us to the fullest, we often forget our tiredness and worries playing with them. Spending time with the pets just changes our mood and makes us relieved too.



Even most of the B-Town stars also feel the same thus shower their love on their 'Dogs'… On the occasion of 'International Dogs Day', a few B-Town actors have shared the pics of their cute dogs and showered all their love on them.

We Hans India have collated a few pics straight from celeb's Instagram accounts for our readers… Have a look at the cute puppies!!!

Shreya Ghoshal

Neetu Kapoor

Ankita Bharghava

Disha Patani

Swara Bhaskar

Urmila Matondkar

Diana Penty

Raveena Tandon

Anushka Sharma





Ravi Dubey

Malini Agarwal

Neeti Mohan



