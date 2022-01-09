Bollywood actress Esha Gupta tests positive for Coronavirus

It is all known that a few Bollywood actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor got tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Now, even Esha Gupta also joined the list as her result for Covid-19 came positive. She shared this news to all her fans through her Instagram stories and urged all her fans to stay safe following the coronavirus protocols.



Her note reads, "Despite the utmost precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have been following the protocols and have isolated myself and currently under home quarantine. I am sure I will come back stronger and better out of this. Please stay safe and mask up! Take care of yourself and others. Don't forget to #MaskUp. I love you all."

Earlier even veteran actress Nafisa Ali also said that she is hospitalised as she got in contact with this deadly virus. "Guess what I have! A lucky number 7 bed!! High fever and throat congested but doing better with my super medical team in Goa. Hope to be allowed home in a few days for self isolation #covidpositive".

Even Bollywood's ace actors like John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also got tested positive and are now under quarantine!

Coming to the South Indian film industry, Satyaraj, Trisha, Priyadarshan, Mahesh Babu, Thaman S, Sherin, Vishnu Vishal tested positive for COVID-19 in January while and last month Kamal Haasan, Vadivelu and Vikram got tested positive and are now recovered.